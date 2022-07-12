Kirby's Dream Buffet brings 4-player minigame mayhem this summer 2022 It looks like we're getting a Kirby party game this summer with Nintendo surprise revealing Kirby's Dream Buffet the Nintendo Switch.

It’s been a pretty good year for Kirby. We already had an impeccable new core title for the hungry little pink puffball’s franchise in 2022, but it looks like we’re getting even more Kirby this year. Nintendo just announced Kirby’s Dream Buffet, a party game for up to four players in which they’ll play their way through multiple obstacle courses and minigames to become the most well-fed Kirby of the bunch. It’s going to be released exclusively on the Nintendo eShop for Switch sometime this summer 2022.

Nintendo revealed Kirby’s Dream Buffet in a surprise tweet with a trailer and game page on July 12, 2022. According to Nintendo, Kirby’s Dream Buffet is a game in which up to four players will take on the challenge of obtaining strawberries in a multitude of obstacle courses and battles. Players will race to finish lines, bop each other in arena battles, and use familiar Kirby power-ups to outplay the competition and become the largest and most fed Kirby out of the four by the end of the gauntlet. It will be coming the Nintendo Switch via the eShop in the very near future.

This will be the second Kirby video game from Nintendo in 2022, following after Kirby and the Forgotten Land, which was released in March 2022 to quite a positive response from players and critics alike. Kirby’s Dream Buffet looks to take on much more of a party game approach. It’s doesn’t quite look close to a Mario Party game, but rather almost a little bit more like Fall Guys in the way its obstacle courses and minigame battles work. It could be quite fun, but Kirby spinoffs aren’t always winners.

It looks like Kirby's Dream Buffet is an up-to-four-player competitive gauntlet of races and mini-games where the most well-fed Kirby wins. [Image via Nintendo]

Either way, we’ll find out soon enough. Kirby’s Dream Buffet is coming very soon with a summer 2022 launch window set. Stay tuned for a concrete release date and further updates right here at Shacknews.