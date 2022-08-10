EVO 2022: Chia-Chen 'ZJZ' Tseng KOFXV champion interview After his championship win at EVO 2022's KOFXV Grand Finals, ZJZ shared thoughts on returning to physical competition, and the state of King of Fighters.

When the dust settles on any game headlining EVO, only one player can be victorious. For King of Fighters XV, the player left standing at the top of the heap was none other than Chia-Chen “ZJZ” Tseng. Coming out of Taiwan, ZJZ is no stranger to King of Fighters or fighting game competition. Tseng handily brought down the Top 8 of KOFXV, including defeating two fellow Taiwanese players to claim the championship. Afterwards, ZJZ was kind enough to talk to us about returning to physical competition, and how he feels about the current state and future of KOF.

Notable in ZJZ’s answers were that he was happy to return to physical competition. It was a daunting task to go through so many competitors to make it to the final championship finish, but also exhilarating. ZJZ was thrilled to be at EVO and be able to make his victory happen on the main stage, and before the eyes of all of those watching both in-person and around the world.

One of the funnier aspects of EVO 2022’s King of Fighters XV Grand Finals was that ZJZ came up against not only a fellow Taiwanese player in Lin "E.T." Chiahung, but they both used the exact same team in their final epic showdown. ZJZ took the time to share his thoughts on what he thinks of King of Fighters XV’s balance and meta with this in mind. He also let us know what he thinks of the future of the franchise, sharing his thoughts on who he’d play after the multiple content reveals for the game at EVO, including Samurai Shodown characters, Shingo Yabuki and Kim Kaphwan. ZJZ shared that he’s particularly interested in what Orochi Shermie (who was released this last weekend) can do and will be training on the character.

