The King of Fighters 15 unveils Team Samurai; new Fatal Fury greenlit The King of Fighters 15 has its fourth DLC team, but that isn't the biggest news to come out of SNK at EVO 2022.

An exciting Sunday filled with fighting game tournaments is also a Sunday filled with some major announcements. The first one came following today's Top 8 for The King of Fighters 15. As promised, it's the reveal of the next DLC team to come to the game and it's one that unites a handful of SNK franchises. However, that's not all that was announced. A long-dormant SNK franchise is being revived, as a new Fatal Fury is apparently in the works.

First, SNK unveiled the fourth DLC team coming to The King of Fighters 15. Team Samurai will consist of Haohmaru, Nakoruru, and Darli Dagger of Samurai Shodown fame. They'll bring their unique abilities to KOF 15 later this fall. SNK is coining this as the culmination of a major franchise reunion, adding Samurai Shodown characters to a roster that features names from Fatal Fury, Art of Fighting, and earlier King of Fighters titles.

On top of that, there looks to be a second season of KOF 15 DLC characters on its way. Two characters were teased out of the gate. While there was no gameplay footage of Shingo Yabuki, who first debuted in The King of Fighters '97, and Kim Kaphwan, who was first introduced in Fatal Fury 2, they were confirmed as the first two names in the second season pass. The new season of The King of Fighters 15 is set to release in 2023.

The tease for the new KOF team was first thrown out there on Friday during the SNK panel, which also revealed that crossplay for KOF 15 and rollback netcode for Samurai Shodown were in the works. The panel further added that KOF 15's third DLC team, Team Awakened Orochi, will be available this Monday. However, the new Fatal Fury was a totally new announcement that took the live crowd and many viewers at home completely by surprise.

There's a lot more coming out of EVO 2022 today with more announcements expected. Keep it on Shacknews for the latest updates and be sure to check out our winners guide if you'd like to see who walked out of Las Vegas as a world champion.