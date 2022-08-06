MultiVersus Season 1 roadmap includes Classic Arcade and Ranked modes Prior to tonight's EVO 2022 Top 8 for Multiversus, Player First Games' Tony Huynh had an announcement regarding its Season 1 roadmap.

MultiVersus has been drawing a lot of interest from players of all varieties and those players will all be happy to hear that there appears to be a roadmap in place for its immediate future. Prior to Saturday's Top 8 at EVO 2022, Player First Games co-founder Tony Huynh took the stage to announce what's coming to WB Games' platform fighter.

The roadmap for MultiVersus: Season 1 has been laid out

Source: @MultiVersus on Twitter

There are several known items lined up for Season 1, specifically new characters Rick & Morty. Huynh made sure to note that there are more playable fighters on their way. However, players can also look forward to seeing a Classic Arcade Mode and a new Ranked Mode at some point during Season 1. New cosmetics will also be made available, including LeBron James in his Robin outfit from Space Jam: A New Legacy and Bugs Bunny's iconic outfit from the award-winning short "What's Opera, Doc?"

Of course, while there's a lot of excitement in the air for MultiVersus Season 1, remember that it's not exactly around the corner. Earlier this week, Players First Games noted that Season 1's launch would be delayed slightly. There's no word when Season 1 or the eventual arrival of Morty will come.

We've been playing a lot of MultiVersus here at Shacknews, so be sure to check out our MultiVersus guides to help get you started. The game is currently in beta on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. We'll keep an eye on the fighter in the months ahead. Be sure to come back to Shacknews throughout the weekend for more from EVO 2022.