Midnight Fight Express video shows off fancy stuntwork

A new behind-the-scenes video prepares players for the upcoming Midnight Fight Express.
Ozzie Mejia
Humble Games
It's been about a year since Humble Games and solo game developer Jacob Dwinzel revealed their upcoming 3D brawler, Midnight Fight Express. The final push towards the game's release is on and on Thursday, Humble Games issued a new video showing off some new behind-the-scenes footage.

The new behind-the-scenes vignette for Midnight Fight Express shows stuntman Eric Jacobus, who also happens to be the head of motion capture studio SuperAlloy Interactive, bringing many of the game's fantastic moves to life. This video also doubles as a look into some of Midnight Fight Express' various mechanics, such as the counter system, the weapons-based combat, and the bone-crunching finishing moves. Players can also take an early look at a few of the bosses that they'll encounter over the course of their adventure.

For those unaware of what Midnight Fight Express is, it follows former criminal hitman Babyface. Just when he thought he was out, a mysterious AI drone has pulled him back in, as Babyface must now try and take out the city's various crime syndicates before they take over everything.

Avoiding gunfire on a motorcycle in Midnight Fight Express

Source: Humble Games

Midnight Fight Express has made various appearances at events like last year's Gamescom and this year's Summer Game Fest. The game's development has proceeded as scheduled and remains set to release on Tuesday, August 23. Look for it to arrive on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. It'll also come to Xbox Game Pass on launch day.

