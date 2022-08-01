Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Wide World of Electronic Sports: Episode 143

The Multiverse is open!
Rodney Conyers Jr.
Rodney Conyers Jr.
Greetings and good afternoon Shackers! The Wide World of Electronic Sports is back once more to cure your case of the Mondays! Join hosts Dennis White and myself as we guide through the wild journey through the wonderful world of Esports.

The fun kicks off today at 3:30PT/6:30ET on our Shacknews Twitch channel.

The news at the top of the hour will be focused on the highly sought after, free-to-play fighter from Riot Games Project L.  If you know anything about the fighting game community then you know that this wildly anticipated title has been the topic of conversation for a few years in the industry. With Riot's resources and overall innovative presence in the gaming space it goes without saying that this title will shake things up. Shortly after this we'll be discussing EVO 2022 predictions for this weekend. There are 9 official fighting game titles to breakdown plus a free to enter MultiVersus bracket so you wont want to miss any of the banter on today's episode.

To help us look further into the MultiVersus portion of EVO we invited a few special guests. Gaming specialists and creators of Smash University Stephenson "Bam" Bamidele, and Charles Thoren alongside Platform FIghter legend Tyrell "Nakat" Coleman join the cast today. They'll be giving us their thoughts on MultiVersus as well as playing in a few exhibition matches with us here at Shacknews. We know they can talk the talk but we will see if they can walk the walk as well. 

If you've enjoyed all of the conversation, gameplay, and banter on today's episode you can help support the channel by subscribing to our channel on Twitch. Prime Users can do this for the low price of free with Prime Gaming. If you happen to be amongst some of those unlucky individuals who missed today's episode Denny Von Doom will have you covered on our socials. The vod will uploaded shortly after the episode wraps, and smaller segments will be uploaded to our Twitter, and Instagram throughout the week.

Host

Rodney is the current co-host of Wide World of Electronic Sports as well as an interviewer and journalist.

His fiery passion for all things gaming was initially sparked by his father –who at the time worked the electronics section at Walmart– purchased him and his younger siblings Pokémon Gold and Silver for the Gameboy Color.

As a natural performer you can find the majority of Rodney's work in gaming in front of the camera in esports. He's worked in commentary, interviewing, and hosting positions for various companies such as AT&T, Red Bull, Amazon Prime Video, CEO Gaming, and NXNE! When Rodney isn't doing something gaming related you can find him writing theatre music, hosting sneaker conventions, and much more!

Rodney can be reached at rodneyconyersjr@shacknews.com and on Twitter @rodneyconyersjr.

