Wide World of Electronic Sports: Episode 143 The Multiverse is open!

Greetings and good afternoon Shackers! The Wide World of Electronic Sports is back once more to cure your case of the Mondays! Join hosts Dennis White and myself as we guide through the wild journey through the wonderful world of Esports.

The fun kicks off today at 3:30PT/6:30ET on our Shacknews Twitch channel.

The news at the top of the hour will be focused on the highly sought after, free-to-play fighter from Riot Games Project L. If you know anything about the fighting game community then you know that this wildly anticipated title has been the topic of conversation for a few years in the industry. With Riot's resources and overall innovative presence in the gaming space it goes without saying that this title will shake things up. Shortly after this we'll be discussing EVO 2022 predictions for this weekend. There are 9 official fighting game titles to breakdown plus a free to enter MultiVersus bracket so you wont want to miss any of the banter on today's episode.

To help us look further into the MultiVersus portion of EVO we invited a few special guests. Gaming specialists and creators of Smash University Stephenson "Bam" Bamidele, and Charles Thoren alongside Platform FIghter legend Tyrell "Nakat" Coleman join the cast today. They'll be giving us their thoughts on MultiVersus as well as playing in a few exhibition matches with us here at Shacknews. We know they can talk the talk but we will see if they can walk the walk as well.

If you've enjoyed all of the conversation, gameplay, and banter on today's episode you can help support the channel by subscribing to our channel on Twitch. Prime Users can do this for the low price of free with Prime Gaming. If you happen to be amongst some of those unlucky individuals who missed today's episode Denny Von Doom will have you covered on our socials. The vod will uploaded shortly after the episode wraps, and smaller segments will be uploaded to our Twitter, and Instagram throughout the week.