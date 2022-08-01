League of Legends 2D fighter Project L will be free-to-play Riot wants to remove any barriers keeping players from accessing Project L including cost as it was revealed that the game will be free-to-play.

If you’re a League of Legends fan eager to jump into a brand new experience, the upcoming 2D fighter Project L may pique your interest. Not only will Project L offer a new 2D fighting experience, it’s also been revealed today that the game will be free-to-play.

The news of Project L being free-to-play comes courtesy of Tom Cannon, the game's Senior Director and EP, in a quick update video posted to Twitter.

The video notes that last November, the team showed off some of the game’s core concepts and “rebooted art style” with fans responding positively to what was shown. Cannon then mentions that, “Your reactions and excitement gave us the reassurance that we’re heading in the right direction.”

About to head off to Vegas for Evo, but before I do... pic.twitter.com/bQ9QoSwvpK — Tom Cannon (@ProtomCannon) August 1, 2022

As of right now, the team is finishing up work on core mechanics, such as building champions or game features like competitive play and social systems. Following this info, Cannon goes on to share the exciting news that yes, Project L will be free-to-play.

“One of our goals is to remove as many barriers as possible from you enjoying Project L. We want you to be able to play no matter where you live, what your skill level is, or how much money you have to spend on a game. To that, I’m happy to confirm that Project L will be free-to-play.”

To help alleviate any concerns in terms of how Riot will monetize the project, Cannon mentions that, “When it comes to monetization we promise to be respectful of both your time and your wallet.” If that’s not enough to get you excited for Project L, Riot also shared a blog post today with a sneak peek on the development of one of the characters that’ll occupy the game’s starting roster.

The character is Illaoi, the Kraken Princess with the blog post outlining how elements such as a well-placed ult, her story and theme, and her role in Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, are among the factors for why she’s been tapped to be included in Project L’s starting roster.

For more on this, be sure to read through the blog post from Riot Games. If you'd like to hear for yourself that Project L will be free-to-play, you can also check out the full video from Tom Cannon on Twitter.

After hearing that Project L will be free-to-play, and confirmation of champions like Illaoi, we’re curious what your thoughts are on the game. Are you looking forward to checking it out? What other League of Legends characters are you hoping to see in the roster? Let us know in Chatty!

