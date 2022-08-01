EVO Lounge live show to host content reveals & interviews alongside tournament EVO 2022 will be adding a special live show in which game reveals and updates, interviews, and tournament brackets will be shared.

One of the biggest fighting game tournaments in the world, EVO 2022, is headed back to a physical event in Las Vegas, Nevada this coming weekend and there’s a lot of hype for the occasion. This is, after all, the first return of the event to in-person festivities in over two years. What’s more, with PlayStation now owning and supporting EVO, the event is taking on some new improvements, one of which is the addition of the EVO Lounge live show in 2022. It will be a place to catch game reveals, developer interviews, bracket updates, and more.

PlayStation and the organizers behind EVO announced the EVO Lounge live show in a PlayStation Blog post on August 1, 2022. According to the post, the EVO Lounge show will be a new production in which fans can catch a bunch of news at EVO 2022 on the PlayStation Twitch and YouTube channels.

“The Evo Lounge will feature top-shelf curated show coverage, bracket updates, interviews with players, and exciting content and reveals from developers and publishers, such as Arc System Works, Warner Bros. Games, Capcom, SNK, and Bandai Namco Entertainment, as well as all the latest from the scene with pro players and casters,” the post reads.

The EVO Lounge live show sounds like it will be the prime place to catch game reveals and announcements during EVO 2022.

Source: Image via PlayStation

It would seem the EVO Lounge is a bit similar to side shows and productions alongside a number of other events. Geoff Keighley’s Opening Night Live with Gamescom is one that comes to mind as the tournament will still go on and competition will ensue. However, it sounds like much of the news for the event is set to be hosted on the EVO Lounge live show. It will definitely be something fighting game fans want to watch closely too, as the EVO event is always one in which fighting games often get some of their most exciting news of the year.

EVO 2022 is set to go live from August 5 to August 7 with competition in many of the most exciting fighting games this coming weekend. Be sure to stay tuned as we cover all of the news and reveals as they happen, including tournament details, and where to catch all the action.