Apple (AAPL) Services revenue grew 12% from 2021 to $19.6 billion

Apple (AAPL) has reported its financial results today for its fiscal 2022 third quarter, with details included in the report noting that services revenue hit $19.6 billion, up 12 percent from the previous year. Other areas of interest include how Apple posted a June quarter revenue record of $83.0 billion, up 2 percent year-over-year.

“Our June quarter results continued to demonstrate our ability to manage our business effectively despite the challenging operating environment. We set a June quarter revenue record and our installed base of active devices reached an all-time high in every geographic segment and product category,” Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO, is quoted in the press release.



“During the quarter, we generated nearly $23 billion in operating cash flow, returned over $28 billion to our shareholders, and continued to invest in our long-term growth plans.”

In Apple's PDF, you can see a breakdown of Q3 2022 revenue across a spectrum of different products from iPhones to Macs to Services, with iPhone hitting an impressive $40.67 billion and Services following at $19.60 billion.

iPhone: $40.67 billion

Mac: $7.38 billion

iPad: $7.22 billion

Wearables: $8.08 billion

Services: $19.60 billion

“This quarter’s record results speak to Apple’s constant efforts to innovate, to advance new possibilities, and to enrich the lives of our customers,” Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, remarked in the press release. “As always, we are leading with our values, and expressing them in everything we build, from new features that are designed to protect user privacy and security, to tools that will enhance accessibility, part of our longstanding commitment to create products for everyone.”

For more on Apple's results for Q3 2022, read through the official press release and PDF that reflect the company's earnings including revenue for services.