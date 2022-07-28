Apple (AAPL) Services revenue grew 12% from 2021 to $19.6 billion
Revenue for services grew, in addition to Apple posting a record $83 billion in June quarter revenue.
Apple (AAPL) has reported its financial results today for its fiscal 2022 third quarter, with details included in the report noting that services revenue hit $19.6 billion, up 12 percent from the previous year. Other areas of interest include how Apple posted a June quarter revenue record of $83.0 billion, up 2 percent year-over-year.
In Apple's PDF, you can see a breakdown of Q3 2022 revenue across a spectrum of different products from iPhones to Macs to Services, with iPhone hitting an impressive $40.67 billion and Services following at $19.60 billion.
- iPhone: $40.67 billion
- Mac: $7.38 billion
- iPad: $7.22 billion
- Wearables: $8.08 billion
- Services: $19.60 billion
For more on Apple’s results for Q3 2022, read through the official press release and PDF that reflect the company’s earnings including revenue for services. Also be sure to read through some of our additional coverage including where to listen to the Apple (AAPL) Q3 2022 earnings call.
-
Morgan Shaver posted a new article, Apple (AAPL) Services revenue grew 12% from 2021 to $19.6 billion