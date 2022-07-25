MultiVersus draws most players on any fighting game on Steam during beta WB Games and Player First Games' MultiVersus has had quite the attention on PC during its beta period.

It should come as no surprise that MultiVersus has been popular. The game is a competent Smash Bros.-style fighter that features a wide array of characters from popular animation like Adventure Time and Stephen Universe to primetime TV like Game of Thrones. It’s also free-to-play which makes it all the more attractive. However, it also turns out that the game is one of the most popular fighters to hit the PC so far. It has had the most concurrent players by far of any fighting game, even in beta.

The numbers for MultiVersus can be seen over on its page and charts on SteamDB. It’s there we see that the game hit a peak of around 62,433 players on July 21, 2022. This is by far some of the most players a fighting game has pulled on PC. For perspective, Guilty Gear Strive is one of the closest runners up and it sits at around 31,000. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate peaked at a little over 35,000. Older games such as Street Fighter 5 sit at just under 15,000 while Tekken 7 sits just under 19,000. Simply put, MultiVersus is far and away the most popular fighter on Steam yet.

With characters like Rick and Morty on the way to MultiVersus, the game is set to continue to grow with cool content as it approaches a full launch.

Source: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

There are a number of factors that go into this. For one, Fighting Game communities on PC have bloomed and become more active in the last couple years. This is what allowed popular franchises like Mortal Kombat and Guilty Gear to double the numbers of older games like Street Fighter 5. Moreover, as a free-to-play game featuring popular characters from both children’s and adult television, MultiVersus has a low barrier and of entry and a wide appeal.

Nonetheless, it gives numbers to the popularity and attention that MultiVersus has garnered. With the game getting a side tournament at EVO and characters like LeBron James and Rick and Morty on the way, look forward to the latest updates on MultiVersus here at Shacknews.