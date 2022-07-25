GTA+ August 2022 benefits wave cost on Organization Abilities Using Abilities like Bribe Authorities and Ghost Organization will cost nothing to GTA+ subscribers in Grand Theft Auto Online for August.

As we near a new month, so too comes new GTA+ benefits for subscribers to the service on Grand Theft Auto Online. Rockstar has announced the new slate of special rewards and privileges for subscribers, including free cars, executive office upgrades, and a wave of fees on use of Organization Abilities, just to name a few. Check out the full details on what’s coming to GTA+ for August 2022 here.

Rockstar Games revealed the details on its updated perks for GTA+ subscribers in a press release on July 25, 2022. There are a number of sweet new benefits coming up this month, including a special wave of fees on Organization Abilities for Executive, VIP, and MC President players in GTA Online. Found in the Interaction Wheel, these abilities allow you some special privileges, such as Bribe Authorities getting you out of trouble with the police or Ghost Organization temporarily hiding your business on the map. Normally, these would cost GTA$, but not for GTA+ members this coming month.

The Lampadati Corsita Sports Car is coming in The Criminal Enterprises content on July 26, and you'll get the car for free as a GTA+ member.

Source: Rockstar Games

That’s not all. There’s a few new cars coming to GTA Online as part of the upcoming Criminal Enterprises content, including the Lampadati Corsita Sports Car. GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises launches on July 26, and GTA+ members will get themselves the Lampadati Corsita for free as a perk, as well as two liveries - Graphic Montage and Geometric Shapes - exclusive to GTA+ members.

Other benefits for GTA+ in August include the following:

Free Garage and Safe Office Upgrades from Dynasty 8 for Executives

Better chance of Special Items when sourcing Special Cargo as a SecuroServ CEO

Free Clothes and Gear

Apricot Perseus Cap

Gold Beat Off Earphones

Apricot Perseus Track Pants

50 percent bonus GTA$ and RP on The Criminal Enterprises Operation Paper Trail missions

$500,000 GTA$ deposited into your in-game bank account automatically

15 percent bonus GTA$ on all Shark Card purchases

That covers all of the benefits of GTA+ in August. Stay tuned for further coverage on this program as new months of benefits are announced for Grand Theft Auto Online, and be on the look out when The Criminal Enterprises content launches on July 26.