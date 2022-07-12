Mario Kart 8 Booster Course Pass Wave 2 details allegedly teased by a Japanese 7-11 An ad spotted in a Japanese 7-11 store seems to indicate when we may hear more news on the next wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass DLC.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is still one of the best-selling Nintendo Switch games around, and it’s only further assisted by the Booster Course Pass collection of remastered DLC tracks Nintendo announced earlier this year. Wave 1 of the six-wave course set is already out and available, and we’ve been waiting on details for the next one, but a leak may have just been seen in a rather unlikely place. An ad in a Japanese 7-11 seems to indicate some dates to watch for news on the Booster Course Pack.

The aforementioned 7-11 ad was spotted in a store in Japan fairly recently by Twitter user PushDustin, advertising the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass. While the ad itself doesn’t share too much in the way of unknown details, it does have a very interesting message for employees, which is to take the graphic down by around July 17, 2022. Stores change out their graphics with the seasons regularly, so it could simply be a seasonal change for fresh marketing to come in. However, given that we are in the middle of summer, it could also be a sign of when Wave 2 details are coming.

An ad in a Japanese 7-11 suggests the current Wave 1 graphics for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass should be pulled from display by July 17. [Image via Twitter]

Announced earlier in 2022, the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass is set to bring 48 reworked and remastered courses to the game. Wave 1 came out in March 2022, bringing the likes of Coconut Mall from Mario Kart Wii and GBA Sky Garden from Mario Kart Super Circuit. That said, we haven’t heard much since. Nintendo has been playing its summer game reveals and announcements very close to its chest, but if the 7-11 ad is to be believed, we could be getting news on Booster Course Pass Wave 2 sooner than later.

As we await further details, stay tuned for updates on this story and check out the full release date guide for the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass here at Shacknews.