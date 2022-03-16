Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass DLC tracks and release dates
Here are all of the tracks featured in the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass DLC and when they come out.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the best-selling game on the Nintendo Switch, still churning out sales and continuing to be a success story for Nintendo several years after its original Wii U release. With that, Nintendo is looking to capitalize by bringing more content to the game with the Booster Course Pass, which adds 48 courses to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, all of which are remasters of previous Mario Kart tracks. Let’s look at all of the new tracks coming in the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass DLC, as well as their release dates.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass DLC tracks and release dates
Here are all of the confirmed waves of DLC tracks for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as shared by Nintendo.
Wave 1 - Golden Dash Cup/Lucky Cat Cup: March 18, 2022
- Paris Promenade (Mario Kart Tour)
- Toad Circuit (3DS)
- Choco Mountain (N64)
- Coconut Mall (Wii)
- Tokyo Blue (Mario Kart Tour)
- Shroom Ridge (DS)
- Sky Garden (GBA)
- Ninja Hideaway (Mario Kart Tour)
Wave 2
Check back later for more information on the Wave 2 tracks and release date!
Wave 3
Check back later for more information on the Wave 2 tracks and release date!
Wave 4
Check back later for more information on the Wave 2 tracks and release date!
Wave 5
Check back later for more information on the Wave 2 tracks and release date!
Wave 6
Check back later for more information on the Wave 2 tracks and release date!
That’s all of the information we have on the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass DLC tracks and release dates. As more information is revealed, we’ll be sure to update this guide with those details.
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass DLC tracks and release dates
-
I’m making more than $25k by just doing very easy and simple online job from home. Last month my friend sis received $94280 from this work by just giving only 2 to 3 hrs. a day. Everybody start earning money online. visit for more details…
See………..> http://Www.SmartPay1.com
-