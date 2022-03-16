Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass DLC tracks and release dates Here are all of the tracks featured in the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass DLC and when they come out.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the best-selling game on the Nintendo Switch, still churning out sales and continuing to be a success story for Nintendo several years after its original Wii U release. With that, Nintendo is looking to capitalize by bringing more content to the game with the Booster Course Pass, which adds 48 courses to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, all of which are remasters of previous Mario Kart tracks. Let’s look at all of the new tracks coming in the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass DLC, as well as their release dates.

Here are all of the confirmed waves of DLC tracks for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as shared by Nintendo.

Wave 1 - Golden Dash Cup/Lucky Cat Cup: March 18, 2022

Paris Promenade (Mario Kart Tour)

Toad Circuit (3DS)

Choco Mountain (N64)

Coconut Mall (Wii)

Tokyo Blue (Mario Kart Tour)

Shroom Ridge (DS)

Sky Garden (GBA)

Ninja Hideaway (Mario Kart Tour)

Wave 2

Wave 3

Wave 4

Wave 5

Wave 6

That’s all of the information we have on the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass DLC tracks and release dates. As more information is revealed, we’ll be sure to update this guide with those details.