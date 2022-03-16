New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass DLC tracks and release dates

Here are all of the tracks featured in the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass DLC and when they come out.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
2

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the best-selling game on the Nintendo Switch, still churning out sales and continuing to be a success story for Nintendo several years after its original Wii U release. With that, Nintendo is looking to capitalize by bringing more content to the game with the Booster Course Pass, which adds 48 courses to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, all of which are remasters of previous Mario Kart tracks. Let’s look at all of the new tracks coming in the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass DLC, as well as their release dates.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass DLC tracks and release dates

Here are all of the confirmed waves of DLC tracks for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as shared by Nintendo.

Wave 1 - Golden Dash Cup/Lucky Cat Cup: March 18, 2022

  • Paris Promenade (Mario Kart Tour)
  • Toad Circuit (3DS)
  • Choco Mountain (N64)
  • Coconut Mall (Wii)
  • Tokyo Blue (Mario Kart Tour)
  • Shroom Ridge (DS)
  • Sky Garden (GBA)
  • Ninja Hideaway (Mario Kart Tour)

Wave 2

Check back later for more information on the Wave 2 tracks and release date!

Wave 3

Check back later for more information on the Wave 2 tracks and release date!

Wave 4

Check back later for more information on the Wave 2 tracks and release date!

Wave 5

Check back later for more information on the Wave 2 tracks and release date!

Wave 6

Check back later for more information on the Wave 2 tracks and release date!

That’s all of the information we have on the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass DLC tracks and release dates. As more information is revealed, we’ll be sure to update this guide with those details.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola