Nintendo (NTDOY) President's letter on company's CSR & putting smiles on faces

Shuntaro Furukawa, the Representative Director and President of Nintendo, has released a letter detailing Nintendo’s CSR. The letter focuses on the company’s goal of “putting smiles on the faces of everyone Nintendo touches”.

While the Nintendo Corporate Social Responsibility was released a few weeks ago, the English translation has just been uploaded on July 11, 2022. This was accompanied by a letter from Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa. In this letter, Furukawa details the four CSR priority areas: consumers, supply chain, employees, and environment.

Furukawa goes on to say that these areas encompass initiatives that Nintendo oversees. Such initiatives include improving product quality and safety, creating safe environments for children, ensuring the workspaces enables all employee capabilities, and more.

You can read President Furukawa’s letter below.

With our CSR goal of “putting smiles on the faces of everyone Nintendo touches,” we constantly examine the best ways for Nintendo to fulfill its social responsibilities through group-wide collaboration. In alignment with the social conditions surrounding Nintendo, we have been focusing on four CSR priority areas. These include the three areas of “consumers,” “supply chain” and “employees” that we have been evolving since 2018, as well as the newly elevated “environment” priority area. Our four priority areas encompass initiatives that include improving product quality and ensuring product safety, creating an environment where children can play with peace of mind, promoting CSR procurement through communication with our suppliers, building a work environment that fully enables our employees’ various capabilities and reducing the environmental impact of our products and business activities. These initiatives are in line with Nintendo’s business goal of providing entertainment that anyone can enjoy regardless of age, gender, past experience and other diverse social backgrounds. We will faithfully continue our efforts, while appropriately disclosing the status of our CSR activities being mindful of our four priority areas. While cherishing the Nintendo DNA of originality, flexibility and sincerity that we have long fostered, we are committed to accomplishing our CSR goals alongside our aim to be a company that creates smiles for everyone through entertainment.

Nintendo products never cease to put a smile on players' faces, so to see Nintendo's CSR specifically target this as a goal is uplifting. There's been more good news surrounding Nintendo lately including Devon Pritchard becoming Executive VP of Sales, Marketing & Comms at Nintendo of America. On the shareholder side, one wishful listener asked for a new F-Zero game during the annual meeting.