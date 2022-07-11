Nintendo of America names Devon Pritchard Executive VP of Sales, Marketing & Comms Devon Pritchard is moving up at Nintendo of America, taking on an Executive VP role.

Nintendo of America is a major branch of the Nintendo empire, handling all of the company’s business in North America. Now, the company is moving a familiar face into a new role. Devon Pritchard, who has long served as an executive for the company, has been named the new Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Communications at Nintendo of America.

Nintendo made the official announcement of Devon Pritchard’s promotion in a news release on Business Wire. Pritchard previously served as an executive at Nintendo of America for 16 years. During that time, she oversaw the release of several notable titles, including Pokemon Legends: Arceus and Kirby and the Forgotten Land. Now, she’ll take on more leadership as the Executive VP of Sales, Marketing, and communications. Pritchard will continue to oversee business in the United States and Canada in her new position.

During her time serving in the interim as Nintendo of America's VP of Sales, Marketing, and Communications, Pritchard oversaw the release of Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

“Devon’s years of leadership at Nintendo give her a deep understanding of our people, our products and our fans,” said Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser. “I have worked closely with Devon over the years and know she will use her knowledge of the brand and unique skill set to help expand our markets, drive engagement and grow our business through fresh ideas and inspired thinking that will help Nintendo continue to put smiles on the faces of our customers.”

Pritchard temporarily took over leadership of Sales, Marketing, and Communications back in October of last year following the departure of Nick Chavez. After serving as the interim lead, she’ll now be stepping into the role permanently.

As Executive VP of Sales, Marketing, and Communications, Devon Pritchard will report directly to Doug Bowser. As always, we’ll be keeping a close eye on the business moves of Nintendo, and will report any necessary updates right here on Shacknews.