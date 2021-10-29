New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Nintendo of America shuttering Redwood City & Toronto offices

The two offices housed NOA's sales and marketing teams.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Nintendo of America has offices located throughout North America, but the company is about to reduce its presence by two. On Friday, NOA announced that it would be shuttering operations in their Redwood City, CA and Toronto, ON offices. This is being done in an effort to centralize the company's employees in NOA's main headquarters in Redmond, WA and Vancouver, BC.

The following note was sent to The Verge in response to the story that Kotaku first broke earlier today:

Nintendo of America headquarters are in Redmond, WA, and Vancouver, BC. We are moving more of our employees and operations into those headquarters and will be closing small satellite offices in Toronto, ON, and Redwood City, CA, over time.

Devon Pritchard, Executive Vice President, Business Affairs and Publisher Relations for Nintendo of America (NOA), will assume interim leadership of Sales, Marketing and Communications following the departure of Nick Chavez. Ms. Pritchard will oversee strategy and execution of sales, marketing and communications across the U.S. and Canada.

This move stands to affect more than 100 employees in the Redwood City and Toronto areas. The number of layoffs is currently unclear, as Nintendo of America is offering relocation options. The Redwood City and Toronto offices were primarily used for sales and marketing operations, so don't expect game development to be affected by today's move.

We'll keep an eye on this ongoing story, as well as any other moves from Nintendo of America. Keep it on Shacknews for the latest updates.

