Kojima shelved a game idea because he initially thought it was too similar to The Boys Hideo Kojima apparently concepted a game in which a special detective squad would investigate the behind-the-scenes antics of legendary heroes.

Kojima Productions is hard at work on… something. Both rumors and reveals associated with Hideo Kojima’s studio have painted a few vivid pictures of what’s next for the developer. However, it would seem that Kojima had some interesting ideas in mind for a certain project… which ended up being shelved because he watched episodes of the popular TV show The Boys and felt the concept was too similar at the time.

Kojima recently revealed a few details of this apparently shelved project via his personal Twitter. Reportedly, Kojima had concepted a project and was getting ready to put it in motion when he checked out the first few episodes of The Boys Season 1. Kojima claims that while many of his own concepts were different, it was still a little too close to what The Boys was already doing for his liking.

“I was about to start a project that I had been warming up for a long time,” Kojima wrote. “And put it on hold because the concept was similar (different settings and tricks). A buddy (male/female) thing with a special detective squad facing off against legendary heroes behind the scenes.”

Hideo Kojima shelved a game idea because he initially thought it was too close to The Boys, but later found various elements of his concept were quite different. [Image via Twitter]

Kojima would go on to clarify that there were quite a few differences between the project he had in mind and what he eventually saw The Boys doing.

“I watched the first eight episodes of season one of The Boys,” Kojima continued. “The concept was the same - a black ‘anti-hero’ story in which a superhero and a human face off - but the setting, gimmicks, and tone were very different from what I had in mind for my previous project.”

Even if Kojima’s project was close to what The Boys has been doing, it would be interesting to see a Kojima Productions take on a special squad investigating the behind-the-scenes antics of established heroes and even facing off against them. That said, it’s not as though we don’t have much idea of what Kojima is doing either. Norman Reedus previously confirmed that a sequel to Death Stranding is in the works, and Kojima himself confirmed during the Xbox showcase that Kojima Productions is working on something new with Xbox Game Studios.

A Kojima-styled hero hunter game even gleaning similar notes to The Boys might not be in the foreseeable future of Kojima Productions, but we certainly wouldn’t be opposed if Kojima picked up where he left off with the idea in a future game. Stay tuned as we await further reveals of what’s next for the studio.