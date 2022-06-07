Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Watch the Sonic Central 2022 livestream here

Tune in to the Sonic Central livestream to see what SEGA has been working on this past year.
Sam Chandler
Sonic Central returns for another livestream this year to help usher in the mid-year video game extravaganza. If you want to tune in and see what the team over at SEGA has planned for the Sonic franchise, you can do just that by watching the showcase here.

The Sonic Central livestream begins at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET on June 7, 2022. While no information has been given on the duration of the showcase, viewers can likely expect it to last anywhere between 30 minutes to an hour. During this time, we can likely expect a whole lot of Sonic announcements and perhaps a look at the upcoming Sonic Frontiers.

The official Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account that made the announcement also gave readers an idea of what this livestream will reveal. The showcase will give an insight into upcoming projects, partnerships, and events happening this year.

Last year, the Sonic Central virtual event commemorated the franchise’s 30th anniversary with a plethora of announcements. Fans got news of Sonic Colors: Ultimate on PC, a Sonic Origins collection, and a host of other game tie-ins and physical items.

Make sure you tune in here for the Sonic Central livestream. In the event you miss anything, you can be sure we’ll have the hottest announcements and reveals here for you to read about. Check out our Sonic the Hedgehog page for more information.

Guides Editor
