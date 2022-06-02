Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

ShackStream: Preparing to enter the mind of Calus

Watch as Jan and his fire team prepare themselves for Destiny 2's Duality Dungeon.
Jan Ole Peek
Jan Ole Peek
1

It's time to head back into Destiny 2 this week, as Jan gathers his fire team of fellow Guardians and embarks on Bungie's latest challenge: the Duality dungeon. The team will prepare themselves by completing the weekly seasonal mission, which should be good for a little bit of new lore, before heading deep into the twisted mind of Calus. The Duality dungeon represents a significant challenge, but the team will use our Duality dungeon guide if they should get stuck at any point. We won't promise success, but we'll promise lots of solar explosions, missteps, and failed Warlock jumps.

With a bit of luck, the fire team will be rewarded with some cool new gear. We've got a list of all the loot that is available in the Duality dungeon, and we'll keep our fingers crossed for some good rolls or high-stat armor pieces. This venture may turn into a two-week ordeal, so don't be surprised if Jan is taking another week off from flying until this dungeon has been defeated. Until we get back to the skies, we hope you'll join us for some fun Destiny 2 action tonight at 6 p.m. PT on our Twitch channel.

Don't forget that you can purchase future flight destinations with Shack Points, which can be earned by hanging out with us every Thursday night, or by watching our other streams. If you'd like to influence an upcoming flight, be sure to tune in and grow those Shack Points!

You can join Jan tonight at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. If you can't make it tonight, don't fret; Shack Air flies every Thursday evening between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. PT/9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Want to support the work we're doing? Make sure you do it for Shacknews and subscribe with your Prime Gaming sub to help support the show!

Jan has been playing video games for nearly 30 years and been a passionate geek for the better part of his life. When he's not grinding his way through Destiny in search of further lore, he can often be found neck deep in source code of various apps and websites. Feel free to ask him about whether or not Guardians are actually evil or not, and whether or not he'll give you some free SEO tech tips. You can follow him on Twitter @ChalkOne.

