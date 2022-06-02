Obsidian lead teases possible reveals at Xbox/Bethesda Games Showcase It could just be a reminder to watch, but a recent Obsidian lead's tweets also might suggest we could see updates on Avowed or The Outer Worlds 2.

In all of the commotion going on about Xbox and Bethesda’s upcoming E3-style Games Showcase, it could be easy to forget that there are a ton of companies in Xbox Game Studios’ stable, including Obsidian Entertainment. It’s been a while since we heard new things about Obsidian’s ongoing projects, but a recent tweet from a lead at the studio may suggest news is on the way in the upcoming showcase.

Josh Sawyer is the Studio Design Director at Obsidian Entertainment and a lead writer, designer, and director on various Obsidian projects. Recently, he quote-retweeted a reminder to watch the upcoming Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on June 12. It could very well be that Sawyer is doing his due diligence to rep the show with Obsidian being a part of the overall Xbox Game Studios stable. However, it has been while since we heard substantial news on the various irons Obsidian Entertainment has in the fire. It seems just as possible we could get some major news or reveals on The Outer Worlds 2, Avowed, or Grounded during the showcase.

It's been a very long time since we heard anything new about Avowed and the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase seems like a good place for an update on it.

We’ve been waiting on substantial updates for various Obsidian projects for a while. It was back in 2020 that Obsidian Entertainment first unveiled Avowed as a part of the Xbox Game Showcase that summer. Apparently set in the Pillars of Eternity universe, Avowed will take players on a first-person journey in the vein of Skyrim (or more recently The Outer Worlds) through the world of Eora. Meanwhile, in a surprise reveal during Xbox’s E3 2021 showcase, Obsidian also announced that The Outer Worlds 2 was also in development.

Obsidian has been very quiet on both Avowed and The Outer Worlds 2 since their announcement and shrunken-kid survival game Grounded is also still working its way through early access, but if we’re going to hear more about them, it feels like the upcoming Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase is the perfect time to do it. It could also just be that Mr. Sawyer wants us to watch the show his colleagues at Xbox and Bethesda have been working on. We’re sure to find out on June 12 when the presentation goes live.