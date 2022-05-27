Destiny 2 Duality Dungeon launches players into the dark depths of Calus' mind The Cabal emperor has returned and with him comes a new dungeon in Destiny 2. The destination? His warped and dangerous mind.

Destiny 2’s latest season, the Season of the Haunted, has arrived. It brought back with it some very interesting Cabal adversaries, including the exiled Emperor Calus and the massive flagship, the Leviathan. However, the new journeys for Guardians will be delving deeper into Calus both inside and out. The latest dungeon has launched in Destiny 2 – the Duality Dungeon – and it goes into the twisted and dangerous confines of Calus’ mind.

Bungie finally revealed the details of its newest Destiny 2 dungeon via a post on the game’s Twitter and YouTube channel. The Duality Dungeon was previously teased, though we knew few details about it up until today’s reveal. With the launch of Season 17 in Destiny 2, the Season of the Haunted, players are seeing the return of Calus, his flagship the Leviathan, and the rework of the Solar subclass. However, it looks like this latest Dungeon will go deep inside the confines of Calus’ mind to discover “dark secrets” that lurk therein.

Destiny 2’s Duality Dungeon launches today. It’s available to anyone who has either the Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Digital Deluxe Edition or the Witch Queen Dungeon Key. If you do, you can access the dungeon immediately, though its recommended that you bring a gear power level of 1550 with you on normal difficulty. The Master difficulty will require even more. That said, the Duality Dungeon is also chockfull of rewards for those who conquer Calus’ psyche. Here are some of the rewards that can be earned from completion of the dungeon:

1 Legendary Armor Set Per Class Artifice Versions can also be acquired via Master Difficulty

4 Legendary New Weapons

2 Legendary Reprised Weapons

1 Exotic Weapon

1 Exotic Catalyst

1 Exotic Accessory (Ship or Sparrow)

2 Legendary Emblems

Quite a few of the encounters in Destiny 2's new Duality Dungeon are looking quite twisted and dangerous for the intrepid explorer.

With the launch of the Destiny 2 Duality Dungeon, Season of the Haunted is arguably in full swing. Be sure to check out all of our coverage for any help you may need, including our complete strategy guide and walkthroughs of various Season of the Haunted content.