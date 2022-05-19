New dungeon coming to Destiny 2 next week A new dungeon is coming that will feature new weapons and other rewards, and will be available immediately to Witch Queen Digital Deluxe players next week.

This Week At Bungie had quiet the splendid announcements for players. As Season 17 looms, Destiny 2 is getting a bunch of content and changes that should make for some happy Guardians. One of the things mentioned in the latest edition of TWAB was a new dungeon that will launch next week, be available to Witch Queen Digital Deluxe Edition players immediately, and feature a host of new challenges to conquer and rewards to obtain.

Bungie spilled some of the beans on the new Destiny 2 dungeon today in its weekly blog post. Deep down the list on TWAB was mention of the new dungeon. It will become accessible on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET. Players will need either the Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Digital Deluxe Edition or the Witch Queen Dungeon Key, which can be bought in-game for 2000 Silver. Moreover, on normal difficulty, it is suggested that Guardians have a Power of at least 1550 to take it on. Harder difficulty suggested Power levels are being kept under wraps for now.

With Season 17 taking us even deeper into the depths of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen's expansion, a new dungeon should bring plenty of new challenges after the season's launch next week.

Bungie also teased a slew of the rewards players can expect to find if they conquer the upcoming dungeons and its challenges. There’s a lot to look forward to as listed below:

1 Legendary Armor Set Per Class Artifice Versions can also be acquired via Master Difficulty

4 Legendary New Weapons

2 Legendary Reprised Weapons

1 Exotic Weapon

1 Exotic Catalyst

1 Exotic Accessory (Ship or Sparrow)

2 Legendary Emblems

With all of these goodies up for grabs, it looks like whatever the dungeon brings will be well worth tackling for all Guardians involved.

That wasn’t all that This Week At Bungie had for us. Be sure to check out our other Destiny 2 coverage, including the announcement that Guardians are getting a ton of further vault space to work with in the near future.