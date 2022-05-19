Bungie has eked out 100 more slots of vault space in Destiny 2 Guardians are getting a lot more vault space to work with, among other exciting updates shared in the latest TWAB.

A new This Week At Bungie (TWAB) has been shared that includes a number of exciting details, including how increased vault space is coming to Destiny 2. Before digging into that, the latest TWAB opens with an important statement from the company’s Black at Bungie inclusion club regarding the recent shooting that occurred in Buffalo, NY.

The statement, which can be read here in full, includes mention that all profits from the “Be Heard” Pin on the Bungie Store will be donated to the Southern Poverty Law Center. Continuing through the TWAB post, past updates on in-game events like the upcoming Solstice event on July 19 is the mention of how Guardians are getting increased vault space.

Specifically, 100 more slots of vault space, which brings the total number of vault space slots up from 500 to 600.

Vault Space

Vault space has been increased by 100 (was 500, is now 600).

While we know this doesn’t enable players to save every single piece of loot in the game, the team was able to pull some strings and get a little more space for your vaults as they continue to investigate future solutions.

This is the first time vault space has been increased in Destiny 2 since the Forsaken expansion.

It’s exciting to hear that vault space is increasing by 100 slots, and also that the team is investigating future solutions when it comes to vault space. This is the first time Bungie has increased vault space since the Forsaken expansion back in September 2018 as pointed out by Forbes, making it a particularly noteworthy TWAB addition.

Of course, there are plenty of other things for Guardians to enjoy such as an increase in Power Bands with the Soft Cap increased by 10 to 1510 alongside the Character Power Boost. The amount of Strange Coins earned from the reward chest in Dares of Eternity has also been increased from 1 to 3.

For more on all the latest changes, updates, adjustments, and improvements, be sure to read through the full This Week At Bungie (TWAB) post. And for more on Destiny 2, also be sure to check out our breakdown of all the changes to Iron Banner in Destiny 2 Season 17.