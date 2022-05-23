Season of the Haunted brings Solar 3.0 to Destiny 2 The Leviathan is back. Trespasser returns. Austringer rises from the ashes.

Season of the Haunted has officially been revealed for Destiny 2. This latest season, technically Season 17, sees the return of locations, characters, and weapons players haven’t seen in a long time. Most importantly, though, is Solar 3.0, which looks to give the iconic subclass element a major facelift.

On May 23, 2022, Bungie finally revealed the trailer for Season of the Haunted after it was released early on the PlayStation Japan YouTube channel. Check out the trailer below.

There is a whole lot of exciting elements to see in that trailer. Firstly, it looks as though Solar is the next element to receive the 3.0 treatment that Void received with the release of The Witch Queen. As it stands, there’s not a lot of information about what the new Solar 3.0 subclasses will look like other than the brief glimpses seen in the trailer.

It also looks like a host of weapons from Season of Opulence are making a return including Austringer, Beloved, Drang, and Calus Mini Tool. We could be on the cusp of seeing Sturm swing back into the meta this season. Also included among the weapons appears to be a new type of Trace Rifle as well as a Scout Rifle, Rocket Launcher, and Glaive. We’ll be sure to let you know of any god rolls we discover.

Those who work their way through the Season Pass will also receive an incredibly lethal-looking set of armor ornaments. Players will be able to dress up as a reaper which is rather fitting given that there is now a scythe weapon in the game. Whether this is a type of glaive or sword or just an artifact for a specific game mode remains to be seen.

Guess who's back?

For those that relish the story aspect of Destiny 2, Season of the Haunted focuses on Calus and the Leviathan, which has returned to our system after its disappearance above the skies of Nessus. Though now, the Leviathan is corrupted and communicating with the Pyramid below the Moon. The story will be told over a weekly mission called Sever.

Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted is set to begin on May 24, 2022 after the game goes down for maintenance. Keep it locked to Shacknews and out Destiny 2 Strategy Guide as we cover every aspect of this latest season.