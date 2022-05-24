Disney Parks director on how Hey Disney Voice Assistant is brightening our visit We got to talk with the folks at Disney Parks, Experiences and Products about how the Hey Disney Voice Assistant is set to enhance our stay.

As Disney parks and resorts continue to improve, so too do the various amenities and features provided by them. One particular improvement that we got to learn about from the folks at Disney Parks, Experiences and Products was the Hey Disney Voice Assistant App. It’s a hands-free interface that lets you set alarms and timers, check weather, order other amenities, or even just interact with various Disney characters in fun and interesting ways.

Disney Parks, Experiences and Products project director JC Diaz was on deck to share the full details of the Hey Disney Voice Assistant app with us. During the interview, Diaz showed off a number of features on the Hey Disney Voice Assistant. Given that it was around May the 4th (Star Wars Day) when we did the interview, we got to hear a joke from C-3P0. We also got to see how the Hey Disney Voice Assistant can be programmed to greet us when we get back to our rooms.

There will be a ton of recognizable Disney characters set to launch with the Hey Disney Voice Assistant when it is fully implemented at Disney parks and resorts. Moreover, we learned that in the future, Disney has plans to integrate its new Magicband+ technology with the Hey Disney Voice Assistant, giving us further ways to interact with it, as well as gaining further progress on activities with the MagicBand. All-in-all, it looks like the Hey Disney Voice Assistant App is set to bring a cavalcade of fun and utility to Disney hotel and park experiences.

Want more interviews like this dive into the Hey Disney Voice Assistant? Be sure to check out our YouTube channels at Shacknews and GamerHubTV for all of our latest video reviews, interviews, gameplay, unboxings, and more on the latest video games, technology, and toys.