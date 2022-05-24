Interview: How Disney MagicBand+ evolves the park experience We spoke with the folks at Disney Parks to learn more about the new MagicBand+ device.

During a recent trip to Disney World, GamerHubTV got to check out some of the latest additions to the park. This included some of the new gear and accessories that the Disney Parks team has been working on to improve the attendee experience. Specifically, we learned more about the new MagicBand+ and how it's improving the park experience for Disney fans.

GamerHub TV’s John Gaudiosi spoke with Gina McCarter, Project Management Director at Disney Parks Experiences and Products to learn more about the MagicBand+. She explained how the accessory delivers hand-free convenience to park attendees. “Leveraging things like light and haptics, we will be able to interact with our nighttime spectacular shows at key moments, and even allow for our guests to become bounty hunters in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.”

The folks at Disney didn’t just tell us about what’s new with the MagicBand+, they also showed us. We took part in a quest to help Tinker Bell spread pixie dust around the park, with the band reacting to our movement at specific locations. We also got a glimpse out how the MagicBand+ will work in Galaxy’s Edge. Scanning it at the job board, attendees will be assigned a bounty. The band will turn green to indicate that the user is heading in the correct direction, and red to indicate they’re going the wrong way.

If you enjoyed this MagicBand+ interview and walkthrough, consider checking out our interview on the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Roller Coaster for more Disney theme park content. As always, you can check out the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels for more insightful videos.