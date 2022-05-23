Warhammer Skulls summer showcase returns in 2022 to share new games & updates Games Workshop has announced that its showcase event is returning to share the latest updates on Warhammer video games like Darktide.

Last year, Games Workshop introduced Warhammer fans to its Warhammer Skulls showcase in which we got to see the latest updates and reveals on video games in the franchise. It went well enough that Games Workshop is brining it back in 2022. The group just announced another Warhammer Skulls summer games showcase taking place in June and it’s there we’ll see updates on Warhammer 40K: Darktide, Space Marine 2, Total War: Warhammer 3, and possibly some new reveals.

Games Workshop announced the upcoming Warhammer Skulls 2022 games showcase via a recent press release on the Warhammer community website. Starting on June 1 and running through June 8, Games Workshop and its various partners will present a weeklong showcase of various reveals and updates on video games set in the Warhammer and Warhammer 40,000 universes. It’s all set to take place on the Warhammer Twitch channel and Games Workshop has already confirmed that we can expect the latest on games like Darktide, Space Marine 2, Total War: Warhammer 3, Battlesector, Vermintide, and more.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is set to launch later in 2022 and is one of the most anticipated games of the year. Fatshark is going all-out to bring the same level of love it brought to the Vermintide series to the Warhammer 40K universe, up to and including revealing that it has plenty of plans for post-launch missions and story content. That said, there’s also plenty of other Warhammer fun to be excited about. Games like Total War: Warhammer 3 may be out, but that doesn’t mean we can’t expect news on some DLC or other major updates to the game.

Whatever the case, Warhammer Skulls promises to be another weeklong showcase sure to delight any fan of the fantasy-fiction or sci-fi franchises. As we get closer to the showcase going live, stay tuned for reveals and news from the event here at Shacknews.