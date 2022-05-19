Prime Gaming has free Pokemon GO bundles every two weeks this summer Looking for items or other goodies for Pokemon GO? Amazon's Prime Gaming service has you covered.

Those who play Pokemon GO usually don't have to go far to find items. Depending on where you live, you can find a PokeStop practically within arm's reach. However, let's say for the sake of argument that you don't have a PokeStop around anywhere. Fortunately for you, Prime Gaming is here to help.

On Thursday, Amazon announced that it would be partnering up with Niantic to offer exclusive item bundles for Pokemon GO throughout the summer. The first one can be picked up today and includes 30 Poke Balls, five Max Revives, and one Star Piece. This comes just in time for the upcoming Community Day event, which will spotlight Alolan Geodude. The May Community Day is scheduled to take place this Saturday, May 21.

Here's how to claim the Pokemon GO bundle. First, visit the Prime Gaming page to claim your promo key. From there, you'll redeem it over on the Niantic website on iOS or directly from Pokemon GO if you're on Android.

Pokemon GO Community Day for May is happening this weekend

This won't be the only Pokemon GO bundle available through Prime Gaming. Look for new bundles to pop up every two weeks until the end of the summer. This should help you gear up for Pokemon GO Fest in June. If Pokemon GO isn't your game, head over to Prime Gaming anyway, because Amazon Prime members can find goodies for games like Call of Duty: Warzone, Dead by Daylight, Guild Wars 2, Overwatch and Hearthstone, and many more. We'll keep watching out for new Prime Gaming deals here at Shacknews, so come back for the latest updates.