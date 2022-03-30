Amazon Prime Gaming adds Overwatch and Hearthstone drops in April Prime Gaming's next big coup is adding content drops for Blizzard's lineup of games, including Overwatch and Hearthstone.

Amazon's Prime Gaming service has gradually been increasing its reach to larger publishers and developers. For the month of April, Amazon will also include new drops from Blizzard, specifically for Overwatch and Hearthstone. This will go along with a multitude of drops for other existing titles.

Overwatch players can pick up a Legendary Loot Box starting today. Legendary and Standard Loot Boxes will be available to claim monthly through September 14. If you're a Hearthstone player, you can scoop up a random Legendary card. If you don't play either of those games, take heart because Prime Gaming will look to offer content for World of Warcraft and StarCraft: Remastered in the future.

As for April's free games, there are eight to look forward to in the month ahead. DRMs will vary, so you'll have to double check each individual listing. The one certainty is that Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville will activate on EA's Origin platform. Here are the free games that users can expect to see in April:

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition Deluxe

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck's Revenge

Nanotale: Typing Chronicles

Guild of Ascension

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion

Galaxy of Pen and Paper

House of 1000 Doors: Family Secrets

This is all on top of free content drops for various titles like Grand Theft Auto Online, Warframe, Call of Duty: Vanguard, Apex Legends, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, and more. You'll want to check the Prime Gaming blog for more information.

The new Blizzard drops for Overwatch and Hearthstone show that Prime Gaming is working to remain a good value for Amazon Prime users. If Amazon has any other standout offers, we'll be sure to discuss them here at Shacknews.