Pokemon GO Fest 2022: Dates, cost, habitats, and raid hours Here's everything you need to know about the biggest event of the year in Pokemon GO.

Every year, Pokemon GO players from around the world come together to socialize, wander their neighborhoods, and catch hundreds of Pokemon. There's a lot that GO Fest has to offer the average Pokemon GO user, whether they're a premium ticket holder or a casual free player. There's a lot of information to pick up from this year's big event and Shacknews has rounded it up for your convenience.

Pokemon GO Fest 2022 dates

Pokemon GO Fest will take place on Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5. The event will run on both days from 10:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m. local time.

In addition to the standard GO Fest weekend, Niantic and The Pokemon Company have a special finale event planned for Saturday, August 27. More details on that event are coming at a later date, but anybody who has purchased tickets for GO Fest will also receive a finale ticket. Those who only wish to attend the finale, but not GO Fest can pick up a finale ticket a la carte for $10.99 USD at a later date.

Pokemon GO Fest 2022: Habitat hours and encounters

Tickets for #PokemonGOFest2022 are now on sale! Get ready to encounter the Mythical Pokémon Shaymin, challenge exciting raids, and explore unique habitats!



👉 https://t.co/eiLj54cwej pic.twitter.com/t2z28JOH7s — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) April 27, 2022

There are more than 70 Pokemon available during this year's Pokemon GO Fest. All of the Pokemon featured during GO Fest will appear in different habitats at different hours. Here are the habitat hours, as well as which Pokemon will be featured:

City (10AM and 2PM) : Magnemite*, Alolan Grimer*, Hitmonchan*, Baltoy*, Trash Cloak Burmy*, Bronzor*, Pidove*, Trubbish*, Gothita, Golett, and Litten. (Low percentage chance of encountering Costumed Pikachu* and Galarian Weezing*)

: Magnemite*, Alolan Grimer*, Hitmonchan*, Baltoy*, Trash Cloak Burmy*, Bronzor*, Pidove*, Trubbish*, Gothita, Golett, and Litten. (Low percentage chance of encountering Costumed Pikachu* and Galarian Weezing*) Plains (11AM and 3PM) : Girafarig*, Dunsparce*, Larvitar*, Numel*, Trapinch*, Buizel*, Patrat*, Drilbur, Shelmet*, Rufflet*, Litleo*. (Low percentage chance of encountering Costumed Pikachu* and Axew*)

: Girafarig*, Dunsparce*, Larvitar*, Numel*, Trapinch*, Buizel*, Patrat*, Drilbur, Shelmet*, Rufflet*, Litleo*. (Low percentage chance of encountering Costumed Pikachu* and Axew*) Rainforest (12PM and 4PM) : Mudkip*, Seedot*, Shroomish*, Slakoth*, Turtwig*, Chimichar*, Venipede, Karrablast*, Binacle*, Skrelp, and Rowlet. (Low percentage chance of encountering Costumed Pikachu* and Pancham*)

: Mudkip*, Seedot*, Shroomish*, Slakoth*, Turtwig*, Chimichar*, Venipede, Karrablast*, Binacle*, Skrelp, and Rowlet. (Low percentage chance of encountering Costumed Pikachu* and Pancham*) Tundra (1PM and 5PM): Omanyte*, Swinub*, Wingull*, Meditate*, Wailmer*, Spheal*, Piplup*, Vanillite, Cubchoo*, Bergmite, and Popplio. (Low percentage chance of encountering Costumed Pikachu* and Galarian Darumaka*)

(* - Low percentage chance of a Shiny encounter)

One-Star Raids for Costumed Pikachu and Axew will also be held throughout Saturday and Sunday. An additional mystery Pokemon can also be caught in Five-Star Raids on Sunday.

Pokemon GO Fest 2022: Ticket cost and benefits

Tickets for Pokemon GO Fest will sell for $14.99 USD. Ticket holders will receive the following benefits:

Exclusive Special Research, suited to a player's selected difficulty and gameplay style

A special Shaymin encounter at the end of the Special Research

Four Collection Challenges (one for each habitat)

Up to nine bonus Raid Passes on each day

Incense will attract Unown B, G, O, and U across all habitats. It will attrack Galarian Weezing and Klink in the City habitat, Torkoal and Axew in the Plains habitat, Tropius and Pancham in the Rainforest habitat, and Galarian Mr. Mime and Galarian Darumaka in the Tundra habitat

Higher percentage chance of encountering Shiny Pokemon when using Incense

Special Global XP Challenges

Special event stickers

A ticket for the GO Fest finale in August

Pokemon GO Fest tickets can be picked up as an in-app purchase.

That's everything you need to know about Pokemon GO Fest 2022 so far. Niantic will have more information on the event leading up to the big weekend over on the Pokemon GO Fest website. Watch this space and keep it on Shacknews for further updates.