Monster Hunter Rise passes 9 million units sold ahead of Sunbreak According to Capcom's FY21 earnings report, Monster Hunter Rise is selling quite well heading into the game's new Sunbreak expansion.

Capcom has reported in with its latest earnings for the most recent financial quarter. The news is largely good for the Monster Hunter series, as the publisher appears to have grand plans to expand its presence in the future. This comes off the news that Monster Hunter Rise has surpassed 9 million units sold across the PC and the Nintendo Switch.

As part of its earnings report, Capcom revealed that the Monster Hunter series as a whole has sold over 80 million units. Of those sales, 9 million of those are for Monster Hunter Rise. Rise was released back in March 2022 on Nintendo Switch before coming to PC back in January. The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion is scheduled to release in June on both platforms.

Capcom has big plans for Monster Hunter going forward

With Monster Hunter proving to be one of Capcom's biggest success stories, it's no surprise that the publisher is going all-in on this franchise. As part of its earnings report, Capcom revealed plans to expand the brand further, releasing games meant for both hardcore users (Rise) and more casual audiences (the Stories series). Expect to see more of Monster Hunter across other mediums to help increase brand awareness, which will apparently include more Monster Hunter adaptations. If there is a next Monster Hunter movie, it can't be any worse than the last one.

Even as the publisher moves towards new endeavors in the Resident Evil and Street Fighter worlds, Capcom is quite clearly living in a Monster Hunter world. We'll keep an eye out for the latest on the series, so come to Shacknews for the latest updates.