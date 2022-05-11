Undersea journey Silt confirmed for Nintendo Switch in June 2022 Spiral Circus is bringing the stylized and unsettling undersea adventure of Silt to Nintendo Switch next month.

Bristol-based indie developer Spiral Circus gave us our first look at Silt back at the PC Gaming Show in June 2021. In this game, players take on the role of a curious undersea diver as they journey through a mysterious and unsettling ocean full of creatures both helpful and hostile. We knew it was coming to PC, but Nintendo Indie World confirmed that it’s also coming to the Switch in June 2022.

Spiral Circus got to announce Silt’s upcoming arrival on the Nintendo Switch via the Nintendo Indie World showcase on May 11, 2022. As a diver, players will traverse a variety of treacherous undersea terrain, trying to survive the deadly threats therein. However, there’s another way to get past otherwise impassable areas. You can take on control of nearby friendly aquatic creatures to interact with and traverse areas in ways you otherwise wouldn’t be able to.

Silt's undersea adventure is chockfull of mysterious and slightly unsettling scenery as you swim through its ocean depths. And now the game is confirmed to be coming to Nintendo Switch in June 2022.

