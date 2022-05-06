Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Shacknews Dump - May 6, 2022

This week on the Dump, Embracer Group embraces a wealth of Square Enix studios, Fortnite sneaks back into iOS and more!
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

It’s another week of hot gaming news and we’ve got the best place to digest it all. Embracer Group acquisitions? Elon Musk Twitter buyouts? The Miz doing the splits? You’ll find it all here with other hot news on the Shacknews Dump.

On this May 6, 2022 edition of the Shacknews Dump, we take a look at the recent Embracer Group acquisition of western Square Enix studios, including Eidos, Crystal Dynamics, Square Enix Montreal, and various IP associated with them. Will this mean a new Legacy of Kain or Deus Ex? Moreover, Microsoft opened the backdoor for Fortnite to creep back into iOS devices via Xbox Cloud Gaming. Will Apple take it lying down? We’ll see. Finally, we’ve got the latest on Activision Blizzard activity and Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover.

Tune in the Shacknews Twitch Channel as we go live at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET to talk about these and other hot news stories on the Shacknews Dump. You can also watch just below.

Here’s the rundown of stories coming up on today’s Shacknews Dump:

As always, we'd like to thank folks who tune into ShackStream productions like the Shacknews Dump.

We’re embracing a bunch of hot gaming news and cradling it deep within the bowels of discussion this week. Tune in as we go live with the Shacknews Dump shortly!

