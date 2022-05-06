Shacknews Dump - May 6, 2022 This week on the Dump, Embracer Group embraces a wealth of Square Enix studios, Fortnite sneaks back into iOS and more!

It’s another week of hot gaming news and we’ve got the best place to digest it all. Embracer Group acquisitions? Elon Musk Twitter buyouts? The Miz doing the splits? You’ll find it all here with other hot news on the Shacknews Dump.

On this May 6, 2022 edition of the Shacknews Dump, we take a look at the recent Embracer Group acquisition of western Square Enix studios, including Eidos, Crystal Dynamics, Square Enix Montreal, and various IP associated with them. Will this mean a new Legacy of Kain or Deus Ex? Moreover, Microsoft opened the backdoor for Fortnite to creep back into iOS devices via Xbox Cloud Gaming. Will Apple take it lying down? We’ll see. Finally, we’ve got the latest on Activision Blizzard activity and Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover.

Here's the rundown of stories coming up on today's Shacknews Dump:

