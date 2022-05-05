Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

GameStop (GME) Blockchain support website is now live

GameStop has officially launched a support website for questions about its new crypto services and NFT marketplace.
TJ Denzer
1

One of the more interesting aspects of GameStop as it has transformed its business throughout the last couple years has been its move to develop and launch an NFT marketplace and crypto wallet services. We’re still awaiting the launch of the marketplace, but GameStop seems to be getting ahead of further aspects related to this endeavor, such as any questions customers may ask. It has launched a blockchain support website seemingly aimed at supporting users that wish to use its upcoming NFT and crypto services.

The GameStop Blockchain support website was discovered to have gone live recently. It has surfaced following GameStop’s continued teasing of an upcoming NFT marketplace which is expected to launch sometime before the close of its fiscal Q2 2022. We’ve even seen the beta website for said marketplace launch, which revealed that GameStop was also working on its own first-party crypto wallet service in addition to allowing users to link other crypto wallet platforms to the marketplace. GameStop has also trademarked the GameStop Wallet name in the time since.

GameStop's Blockchain support website will seemingly serve as a FAQ and customer support database for its various crypto and NFT services.
With each story about either GameStop’s upcoming NFT marketplace or GameStop Wallet, it appears that the company’s efforts in cryptocurrency and NFTs are coming together extensively. It’s one thing for a company to just say it’s accepting cryptocurrency or exploring possibilities of NFTs, blockchain technology, or play-to-earn concepts, but GameStop appears to be building out the infrastructure for it in addition to the teasing of these plans and their implementation.

Of course, infrastructure and execution are two different things and one could argue the NFT craze has cooled down since its fever pitch in 2021. It will be interesting to see if GameStop’s move into the crypto and NFT space pays off when these services officially launch. As we officially wait on GameStop to cut the proverbial ribbon on the GameStop NFT Marketplace and Wallet, stay tuned for further news and official announcements right here at Shacknews.

