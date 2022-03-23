GameStop Wallet crypto service could launch alongside NFT Marketplace It would appear that GameStop is prepping a first-party crypto wallet service to go along with its NFT Marketplace launch in Q2 2022.

As GameStop continues to prepare for the launch of an NFT Marketplace in Q2 2022, so too is the company apparently preparing the tools users would need to properly utilize its Marketplace effectively from a first-party standpoint. That not only includes a platform where users can connect outside crypto wallets as they create and trade NFTs, but also apparently a first-party crypto wallet service. On its beta NFT Marketplace website, GameStop has an upcoming option for something called “GameStop Wallet” that suggests it’s prepping a first-party option for users to utilize.

Mention of an upcoming GameStop Wallet appears on the wallet page of its new NFT Marketplace beta website. With GameStop enthusiasts having spotted the NFT Marketplace beta website fairly recently, it looks like there’s quite a few features in there one would expect out of a new NFT platform. One such feature is being able to connect a valid crypto wallet via third-party services such as WalletConnect and Metamask. However, GameStop also seems to feature its own first-party option. The top choice on the crypto wallet connection page is labeled “GameStop Wallet Browser Extension (Coming Soon).”

On GameStop's NFT Marketplace beta website is a "connect wallet" page, allowing users to connect a crypto wallet account to the platform. It includes an upcoming "GameStop Wallet" option.

It makes sense that as GameStop prepares its own NFT Marketplace platform, it would also like a first-party option to keep all cryptocurrency transfers and storage in its ecosystem. The company has worked quickly to try to get in on the NFT craze as part of its overall transformation into a more sustainable company. The GameStop NFT Marketplace has been in the works at the very least since its website was discovered in May 2021, followed by creator application signups being offered later in the year.

GameStop is expected to launch its NFT Marketplace by around the end of Q2 2022. There are likely many details that will be revealed on the way there, including more on whatever GameStop Wallet is. Stay tuned to Shacknews for further updates as we await those new details in the coming months.