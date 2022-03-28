GameStop Wallet trademark registered under GME Entertainment, LLC The registered trademark presents more proof that GameStop might be announcing a first-party crypto wallet to go with its NFT Marketplace.

As we get deeper into 2022, GameStop is setting up all the trimmings for the NFT Marketplace it intends to launch by the end of its fiscal Q2 2022. A major part of that seems to be creating and integrating its own crypto wallet into the Marketplace in addition to third-party options. GameStop further solidified this with a recent trademark filing for “GameStop Wallet,” under GME Entertainment, LLC, which is a subsidiary of the main GameStop company.

GameStop’s GME Entertainment LLC recently filed the trademark for GameStop Wallet on March 28, 2022, as seen on the US Patent and Trademark Office website. GameStop Wallet is intended to cover the company’s usage of various software, applications, and services related to blockchain technology.

GME Entertainment, LLC's trademark for GameStop Wallet seems to cover its bases for software, applications, and services related to crypto transactions and storage.

GamesStop Wallet includes, but is not limited in its scope, to the following criteria: “Downloadable computer software for providing an interface between an internet browser and one or more distributed computing networks; downloadable computer software for implementing blockchain transactions; downloadable computer software for signing blockchain transactions; downloadable computer software for managing and securing digital identities; [and] downloadable computer software for managing one or more digital assets…”

We first spied word of the GameStop Wallet as fans discovered GameStop’s official NFT Marketplace beta website last week. Underneath its crypto wallet connection page, users could link a couple standard options such as WalletConnect and Metamask. However, at the top of that list was an unannounced and seemingly first-party option in the form of GameStop Wallet, said to be “Coming Soon.” With this official filing of a trademark, it seems even clearing that GameStop is moving towards setting up its own crypto wallet service, which makes sense to go along with its own NFT Marketplace platform.

With the GameStop NFT Marketplace set to launch by the end of GameStop’s Q2 2022 and GameStop Wallet now positioned alongside it, stay tuned for further announcements and details as they become available, right here at Shacknews.