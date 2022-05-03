Elden Ring modders have brought Darth Vader to the game ahead of Star Wars Day May the 4th be with you as you travel the Lands Between this week in Elden Ring.

Mods are pretty amazing for what they can bring to various games and Elden Ring has proven to be no different. The game already has a solid growing collection of user-created content, but with May the 4th, otherwise known as Star Wars Day, coming up, players might be in the market for something a bit more topical. In that regard, Elden Ring modders have you covered. There’s a mod out now that swaps out one of the armors and lets you take on the visage of the iconic Darth Vader himself as you travel the Lands Between.

The Darth Vader’s Suit mod for Elden Ring was crafted by modder drs32 and uploaded to Nexus Mods. This particular mod takes the Confessor Set of armor (a starting class armor, but also purchasable from the Nomadic Merchant that hangs out at Mt. Gelmir) and swaps it with the visage of Star Wars' notorious Sith Lord and fallen Jedi hero, Darth Vader. It doesn’t do much outside of the cosmetic swap, but it looks pretty good in action.

The force is strong in this one as the Darth Vader's Suit mod lets you travel the Lands Between girded in the iconic attire of Star Wars' most infamous Sith Lord, just in time for May the 4th.

The Darth Vader’s Suit mod comes just in time as Star Wars Day is coming up this week. While we’re certain to see some fun reveals in terms of games and content, such as the Fortnite Star Wars cosmetics that have returned this week, Elden Ring was probably unlikely to be part of that action. This way, if you’d like to inject a bit of Star Wars fun into the action of Elden Ring for May the 4th, you can do just that, at least on PC. Just bear in mind that any mod comes with risks and could mess with your game, especially in the case of patches and updates that may break the mod.

Even so, the Darth Vader’s Suit mod is a fun bit of content just in time for an on-brand week. As Star Wars Day looms, May the 4th be with you as you travel the Lands Between. For all other strategies and needs, be sure to check out our Elden Ring guides and coverage for more assistance in your travels throughout the game.