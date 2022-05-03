Fortnite Star Wars content returns for May the 4th For two weeks, it's time to celebrate everything from a galaxy far, far away.

It's that time of year again where Star Wars fans gather together to celebrate the franchise that they love (and sometimes love to hate) the most. That means Star Wars celebrations are happening across the gaming world, as well. Fortnite certainly doesn't want to be left out of the fun, which is why Epic Games announced that most of the game's Star Wars content has returned for two weeks.

The Fortnite Star Wars event will begin later today. That's Tuesday, May 3. It will run until Tuesday, May 17 at 9 p.m. PT/12 a.m. ET. There isn't a lot in terms of new content with the exception of new Quests. Those players that complete five of these Quests will receive a special Empire Banner.

Almost everything else from Fortnite's previous Star Wars events will be making a return to both Fortnite Battle Royale and Zero Build modes. That includes lightsabers and blasters. Lucky players can pick up lightsabers belonging to Luke Skywalker, Kylo Ren, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Mace Windu across the island, along with the E-11 Blaster Rifle.

Pick up this Empire Banner by completing five Star Wars Quests

Nearly every Star Wars outfit will also be available from the Fortnite Item Shop. That includes Imperial Stormtrooper, Kylo Ren, Zorii Bliss, Finn, Rey, Sith Trooper, Boba Fett, Fennec Shand, and Krrsantan. The lone exception is the Mandalorian. Since he was available in a previous Battle Pass, he won't be available this time around. This is, unfortunately, The Way.

You can learn more about this two-week Star Wars event over on the Fortnite website. May the Force be with you all and best of luck with this year's event. We'll keep on covering all things Fortnite and everything else from the gaming world, so stay tuned to Shacknews for the latest updates.