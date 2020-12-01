Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 introduces The Mandalorian and other hunters Gather the greatest hunters from across different realities in Fortnite Season 5.

With Galactus defeated, players have ushered in a new age of Fortnite. So begins Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5, a season that brings some of the greatest hunters from across multiple realities into the popular battle royale, including the current hottest hunter of them all: the Mandalorian, of Star Wars fame.

As part of Fortnite Season 5, players will join up with Agent Jones to try and get the help of some top-class hunters. Agent Jones will be bringing new hunters into the Loop as the season progresses along with new weapons and tricks for players to utilize.

Right off the bat, though, there’s a new Dragon’s Breath Shotgun that blasts out fire, the ranged and melee Amban Sniper Rifle of the Mandalorian, and even the Night Hawk. All of these new additions will likely see the meta of the game shift, change, and evolve as players work out which one is best.

The ever-changing Fortnite landscape means that there are also new locations for players to fight in. There’s a new ancient arena, a lush jungle to slink through, as well as a new sandy area that flows directly from the Zero Point.

As players are exploring these new locations, they will also be earning a new currency called Bars. These Bars are earned via quests, bounties, defeating opponents, finding stashes, and more. Players can use this new currency to purchase Exotic weapons, upgrades, and a whole lot more.

And, of course, Season 5 of Fortnite wouldn’t be complete without a new battle pass for players to work through. Check out the trailer below for everything you can unlock throughout the season. It might also be worth checking out Fortnite Crew, the new subscription service that nets you monthly cosmetics and V-Bucks.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 is promising to be the most explosive and ground-breaking season yet. Who would have guessed that there would be a crossover with The Mandalorian? Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as the season unfolds and new major events take place in the game. Check out our Fortnite next-gen impressions if you're looking to get into the action on the new hardware!