Apple opens Self Service Repair online store for iPhone parts US customers can now purchase parts to fix their iPhones directly from Apple.

Apple has opened its Self Service Repair online store, providing users a new option for fixing their phones. Proper parts can be purchased directly from Apple and used to repair a device right at home.

Apple made a post to its official newsroom to confirm that its Self Service Repair store is open. “The new online store offers more than 200 individual parts and tools, enabling customers who are experienced with the complexities of repairing electronic devices to complete repairs on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups and iPhone SE (3rd generation), such as the display, battery, and camera.”

On the Self Service Repair website, users can specify their product and model, as well as the specific repair type they’re looking to perform. Battery, camera, speaker, and display are among the different selectable options in the store. This will allow users to find and order the necessary parts. What’s more, Apple provides a manual that gives you all of the information you need to know about performing repairs on your iPhone.

Getting an iPhone fixed can be quite the process. Whether it's a cracked screen or other issue, having to ship your iphone to Apple or leave it for an extended period of time at an Apple Store can be quite the inconvenience. Now, iPhone users will have the option to perform repairs on their iPhones with parts purchased directly from Apple.

Apple first announced its plans to open up its Self Service Repair store back in November 2021. The company has also confirmed that it plans to expand its Self Service Repair store to include parts for Mac computers with Apple Silicon later this year.