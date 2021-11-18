New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Apple announces Self-Service Repair program for iPhone 12 & 13

Customers who feel comfortable making their own repairs will now be able to order parts directly from Apple to repair iPhone 12 and 13 models.
TJ Denzer
1

If you break an iPhone, traditionally, that has meant having to go to an Apple Authorized Service Provider (AASP) to make the repair on it. But what if you are capable enough to skip the middle man or don’t live near a convenient AASP? Well, Apple is now offering a way to meet the demands of customers who want or might have to do their own repairs. It has announced a Self-Service Repair program that will offer repair manuals and parts for iPhone 12 and 13 directly to Apple customers.

Apple announced the Self-Service Repair program via a blog post on November 17, 2021. Rolling out in phases, the program will provide direct purchase of Apple parts and instructions for repairing iPhone 12 and 13 models. The first phase of rolling out the program will focus on commonly-serviced parts of these models, including batteries, displays, and cameras. Moreover, if a broken part is returned to Apple following repairs, credit will be offered towards Apple Self-Service Repair purchases.

Apple's Self-Service Repair program will allow customers to direct-buy repair parts and access manuals directly from Apple for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13.

This should come as a delight to Apple customers that feel comfortable enough to handle a repair themselves as opposed to working through an AASP, as well as those who don’t have easy access to an AASP repair shop. Though Self-Service Repair is currently limited in what it can offer, it seems as though it will also expand over time if the explanation of “phase” rollout is any indication. With the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 having recently launched in the last year, many a customer will now be able to handle their own repair services on phones and Apple will provide the instructions to do it, pretty much previously unheard of for Apple these days.

We don’t have a rollout date of the first phase of Apple Self-Service Repair just yet. Stay tuned for more details and a launch date right here at Shacknews.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

