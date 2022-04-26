Max level cap - Tiny Tina's Wonderlands If you're wondering what the max level is for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, we've got you covered.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands includes the option to level up your character, which makes many players curious about the max level cap. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands does have a max level, and it’s probably not as high as you thought it would be.

Max level cap

The max level cap in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is currently set at 40, meaning that players can only level up to that point and no further. As they level up, players can assign Skill and Hero points to their character, focusing on the stats that intrigue them the most. Once a player hits level 40, though, you’ve reached the end of the road in terms of leveling up in Tiny Tina’s Wonderland.

One of the major concerns players have when they are leveling up and assigning points is what they can do if they change their minds. What happens if you don’t love your build and you want to start over? Well, you can absolutely respec in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. This is unlocked through story progression, and it does not include the ability to choose a different class.

Now, if you’re trying to level up quickly in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, perhaps because your main quest progression is locked behind a level cap, just focus your attention on side quests. Not only will you earn more loot as you knock out some side activities, but you’ll also level up and reach that max level of 40 a little bit faster than you may have if you stuck to the main quests.

Now that you know the max level is 40 in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, be sure to check out more guides from the game. We’ve been busy playing and writing, so we can also help you out if you’re curious SHiFT codes or even how long it takes to beat Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.