New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

All SHiFT codes - Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Check out all the SHiFT Codes for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands so you can unlock some more Skeleton Keys and rewards in-game.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands brings back the ever-popular SHiFT codes. Redeeming these codes gives players a Skeleton Key, which is used to unlock the Skeleton Chest in Brighthoof. For those that are looking to get better gear, and increase their chances of getting legendary items, using SHiFT codes before they expire should be a top priority.

SHiFT codes for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

SHiFT codes tiny tina's wonderlands

Below you will find all past and present SHiFT codes for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Keep in mind that each code typically only lasts for about a week before it expires. For this reason, you may want to bookmark this page and check back each week for any new SHiFT codes that have been released. Once you redeem a SHiFT Code and grab the Skeleton Key in-game, head to Brighthoof and open the Skeleton Chest in the center of town for your rewards. 

SHiFT Code Expiration Date
TB6JJ-SST5Z-5KT5C-JBJB3-XHS9K April 21, 2022
JJRJB-CS3WZ-WWTW5-33BJT-JZ9RJ April 18, 2022
B3F3J-3S3KZ-CWBWC-BTT3T-SHF5F April 18, 2022
TBX3T-96TCZ-K53WC-BBTBB-THXJT April 14, 2022
BTX3T-6RTWZ-K5BW5-3BBB3-3TFCZ April 8, 2022
BTFTB-RSJKZ-WWB5C-T3JJT-BS36S April 7, 2022
TB6BT-SWJCS-WKTK5-3B3B3-5BJW9 April 7, 2022
B36T3-KSZ6F-K5TKK-JJ3B3-B6B3J March 28, 2022
JBRTT-BZH6F-CC3W5-3TTTB-XB9HH March 31, 2022

How to redeem SHiFT codes

tiny tina's wonderlands redeem shift codes
Head to the Gearbox SHiFT site to redeem the SHiFT Codes so you can unlock the Skeleton Keys!

While it’s all good and well to see the codes, you’ll also need to know how to redeem the SHiFT codes. The process is easy, but you will need to create a SHiFT account. Follow these steps, being sure to create an account if you haven’t already:

  1. Go to the Gearbox SHiFT site and sign in
  2. Click the Rewards tab on the left side
  3. Enter a SHiFT code into the Code Redemption box and click Check
  4. Select which platform you want the code for

After selecting your preferred platform, you will get a notification saying the redemption was a success. You can then find your Skeleton Key in-game under Mail in the Social menu. You can then head to the Skeleton Chest and open it for your rewards!

Alternatively, you can input any SHiFT codes in-game under the Social menu and then the SHiFT tab. Select the SHiFT Code section and input the code, then hit redeem.

Using all the SHiFT Codes for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will earn you a whole lot of Skeleton Keys. Make sure you get in and unlock the keys as soon as possible, as SHiFT codes do expire after a while. Swing by the Shacknews Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands page for more helpful guides.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola