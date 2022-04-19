All SHiFT codes - Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Check out all the SHiFT Codes for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands so you can unlock some more Skeleton Keys and rewards in-game.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands brings back the ever-popular SHiFT codes. Redeeming these codes gives players a Skeleton Key, which is used to unlock the Skeleton Chest in Brighthoof. For those that are looking to get better gear, and increase their chances of getting legendary items, using SHiFT codes before they expire should be a top priority.

SHiFT codes for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Below you will find all past and present SHiFT codes for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Keep in mind that each code typically only lasts for about a week before it expires. For this reason, you may want to bookmark this page and check back each week for any new SHiFT codes that have been released. Once you redeem a SHiFT Code and grab the Skeleton Key in-game, head to Brighthoof and open the Skeleton Chest in the center of town for your rewards.

SHiFT Code Expiration Date TB6JJ-SST5Z-5KT5C-JBJB3-XHS9K April 21, 2022 JJRJB-CS3WZ-WWTW5-33BJT-JZ9RJ April 18, 2022 B3F3J-3S3KZ-CWBWC-BTT3T-SHF5F April 18, 2022 TBX3T-96TCZ-K53WC-BBTBB-THXJT April 14, 2022 BTX3T-6RTWZ-K5BW5-3BBB3-3TFCZ April 8, 2022 BTFTB-RSJKZ-WWB5C-T3JJT-BS36S April 7, 2022 TB6BT-SWJCS-WKTK5-3B3B3-5BJW9 April 7, 2022 B36T3-KSZ6F-K5TKK-JJ3B3-B6B3J March 28, 2022 JBRTT-BZH6F-CC3W5-3TTTB-XB9HH March 31, 2022

How to redeem SHiFT codes

Head to the Gearbox SHiFT site to redeem the SHiFT Codes so you can unlock the Skeleton Keys!

While it’s all good and well to see the codes, you’ll also need to know how to redeem the SHiFT codes. The process is easy, but you will need to create a SHiFT account. Follow these steps, being sure to create an account if you haven’t already:

Go to the Gearbox SHiFT site and sign in Click the Rewards tab on the left side Enter a SHiFT code into the Code Redemption box and click Check Select which platform you want the code for

After selecting your preferred platform, you will get a notification saying the redemption was a success. You can then find your Skeleton Key in-game under Mail in the Social menu. You can then head to the Skeleton Chest and open it for your rewards!

Alternatively, you can input any SHiFT codes in-game under the Social menu and then the SHiFT tab. Select the SHiFT Code section and input the code, then hit redeem.

Using all the SHiFT Codes for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will earn you a whole lot of Skeleton Keys. Make sure you get in and unlock the keys as soon as possible, as SHiFT codes do expire after a while. Swing by the Shacknews Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands page for more helpful guides.