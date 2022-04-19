New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

How to respec - Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Here is how you can respec your stats in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is all about building a character that best suits your play style. With a range of classes, skills, abilities, and weapons, there are a lot of different pathways that players can go in terms of building their character. Luckily, the game offers a way to go back and redistribute your stats should you change your mind. Here is how you can respec your stats in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

How to respec - Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

how to respec in tiny tina's wonderlands

To respec your stats in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, you’ll need to progress the story until you defeat Zomboss and return to Brighthoof. Once Brighthoof becomes a hub world, you can head over to Izzy’s Fizzies and access the Quick Change Machine. This is where you need to go in order to respec your stats.

Within the Quick Change Machine, select the “Change Skills” option in order to respec your stats. Here, you can reallocate both your attributes and Hero Points. You’ll have full access to all of the points that you’ve unlocked so far in your adventure. As your level increases, it will become more expensive to respec your stats. With that in mind, maybe try to nail down a preferred build as early as possible.

Although Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands allows you to respec your stats, it doesn’t let you change your class. If you’re looking to completely abandon your build, you’ll probably just want to make a new character and start from scratch.

That’s how you can respec your stats in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. It’s available in the early hours of the game, and provides full range to rebuild your character and try out new play styles. If you’re curious to learn more about Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, be sure to visit our topic page dedicated to the latest entry in the Borderlands franchise.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola