How to respec - Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Here is how you can respec your stats in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is all about building a character that best suits your play style. With a range of classes, skills, abilities, and weapons, there are a lot of different pathways that players can go in terms of building their character. Luckily, the game offers a way to go back and redistribute your stats should you change your mind. Here is how you can respec your stats in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

How to respec - Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

To respec your stats in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, you’ll need to progress the story until you defeat Zomboss and return to Brighthoof. Once Brighthoof becomes a hub world, you can head over to Izzy’s Fizzies and access the Quick Change Machine. This is where you need to go in order to respec your stats.

Within the Quick Change Machine, select the “Change Skills” option in order to respec your stats. Here, you can reallocate both your attributes and Hero Points. You’ll have full access to all of the points that you’ve unlocked so far in your adventure. As your level increases, it will become more expensive to respec your stats. With that in mind, maybe try to nail down a preferred build as early as possible.

Although Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands allows you to respec your stats, it doesn’t let you change your class. If you’re looking to completely abandon your build, you’ll probably just want to make a new character and start from scratch.

That’s how you can respec your stats in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. It’s available in the early hours of the game, and provides full range to rebuild your character and try out new play styles. If you’re curious to learn more about Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, be sure to visit our topic page dedicated to the latest entry in the Borderlands franchise.