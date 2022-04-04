How long to beat Tiny Tina's Wonderlands? Here's how long it will likely take you to beat Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is the latest installment in the Borderlands franchise, taking the series formula and giving it a fantasy spin. As players loot and shoot their way through this Dungeons and Dragons inspired adventure, they might be curious just how long the journey will last. Let’s look at how long it will take to beat Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

How long to beat Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands?

It will take roughly 16-20 hours to beat Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. This is based on our own experience with the game, as well as taking into consideration the accounts of other players around the internet. Users on HowLongToBeat came in at an average of around 13 hours to beat the game, without putting an emphasis on content outside of the main story. If you indulge in the game’s side content and take your time chewing through the story, your completion time will balloon quickly.

While Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has a modest run time, there are a lot of things to occupy players' time, particularly the plethora of side quests there are to complete. There’s no shortage of rare items and legendary loot to hunt down during your time in this fantasy world. There’s also the co-op aspect, as adventuring with friends can open up more gameplay options.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands also has several avenues in which players can build their character, thanks to different class and ability options. This also gives players some flexibility in potentially replaying the game and getting more hours out of the experience.

That’s how long it will take to beat Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, though keep in mind that your mileage may vary with playtime. If you’re curious to learn more about the game, be sure to check out our review of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.