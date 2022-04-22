Musk rebuffs Bill Gates climate change philanthropy meeting because Microsoft founder is short TSLA Elon Musk told Bill Gates that he can't take his climate change philanthropy seriously if he is short Tesla stock.

Happy Earth Day 2022, Shacknews. I got you something special in the form of a hilarious story about Elon Musk and Bill Gates. In a leaked conversation between the two technology billionaires, Tesla's CEO rejected an invitation to discuss climate change philanthropy with Microsoft's Co-founder. The reason? Gates is short TSLA stock. Musk confirmed this conversation was real on Twitter.

Yeah, but I didn’t leak it to NYT. They must have got it through friends of friends.



I heard from multiple people at TED that Gates still had half billion short against Tesla, which is why I asked him, so it’s not exactly top secret. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 23, 2022

Here's a breakdown of a leaked text message conversation between Gates and Musk:

Bill Gates: Just landed. Elon Musk: Cool Elon Musk: Do you still have a half a billion dollar short position against Tesla? Bill Gates: Sorry to say I haven't closed it out. Bill Gates: I would like to discuss philanthropy possibilities. Elon Musk: Sorry, but I cannot take your philanthropy on climate change seriously when you have a massive short position against Tesla, the company doing the most to solve climate change.

Screenshot of Musk's text message reply to Bill Gates.

Musk says that he did not leak this conversation to the NY Times, and that it probably came from friends of friends. Tesla's CEO became aware of Gates' half a billion dollar short TSLA position at the TED talk he attended last week saying that "it's not exactly top secret." Tesla just reported record earnings results, and the stock's massive run over the past decade has left many short sellers licking their wounds for years.

Tesla's monthly chart showcases just how wrong short sellers have been about the EV company over the long run.

Some other important information we have gained from this text message interaction is that Bill Gates uses an Android smartphone while Musk still rocks an iPhone. Some of Musk's seemingly unhinged tweets from earlier today now make a whole lot more sense.

in case u need to lose a boner fast pic.twitter.com/fcHiaXKCJi — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 23, 2022

Musk is truly mixing it up with a lot of different entities and billionaires this week, as he prepares a tender offer to acquire Twitter. Today's chaotic Elon news definitely skews to the more amusing side, so let's take the win and call it an Earth Day.

