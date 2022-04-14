Hideo Kojima says that Kojima Productions 'will continue to be an independent studio' Death Stranding developer Kojima Productions is staying indie, says studio head Hideo Kojima.

Hideo Kojima has tweeted a clarification about some rumors that his Kojima Productions studio was about to be acquired by long-time partner Sony PlayStation Studios.

I'm sorry for the misunderstanding, but KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS has been and will continue to be an independent studio. https://t.co/2M0n4ogRaa — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) April 15, 2022

Rumors of the potential acquisition swirled earlier in the day. With the flurry of deals being done across the space, it wasn't too hard to believe that Sony would want to put a ring on Kojima's finger, but perhaps this means Death Stranding can eventually come to Xbox Series X and maybe even Google Stadia.

After increased large-scale merger and acquisition activity across the video game space, Kojima Productions is most definitely a smaller deal with a company like Activision Blizzard being acquired for $69 billion by Microsoft. It is great to see the team continue to be successful as a smaller scale studio. I personally can't wait to see what is next. Death Stranding 2? The Death Stranding? 2 Death 2 Stranded? The possibilities are endless.

Sony has been active in the past few months, gobbling up Bungie and Housemarque in the last 12 months. Kojima Productions would fit in great with the amazing PlayStation Studios lineup, but we will just have to wait and see how many times Death Stranding will be ported.

Kojima Productions is also working on a new title, so there is a lot to look forward to. What is your favorite Hideo Kojima game? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty thread below. What platform would you like to see Death Stranding ported to?