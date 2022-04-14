New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Hideo Kojima says that Kojima Productions 'will continue to be an independent studio'

Death Stranding developer Kojima Productions is staying indie, says studio head Hideo Kojima.
Asif Khan
Asif Khan
3

Hideo Kojima has tweeted a clarification about some rumors that his Kojima Productions studio was about to be acquired by long-time partner Sony PlayStation Studios. 

Rumors of the potential acquisition swirled earlier in the day. With the flurry of deals being done across the space, it wasn't too hard to believe that Sony would want to put a ring on Kojima's finger, but perhaps this means Death Stranding can eventually come to Xbox Series X and maybe even Google Stadia.

After increased large-scale merger and acquisition activity across the video game space, Kojima Productions is most definitely a smaller deal with a company like Activision Blizzard being acquired for $69 billion by Microsoft. It is great to see the team continue to be successful as a smaller scale studio. I personally can't wait to see what is next. Death Stranding 2? The Death Stranding? 2 Death 2 Stranded? The possibilities are endless.

Sony has been active in the past few months, gobbling up Bungie and Housemarque in the last 12 months. Kojima Productions would fit in great with the amazing PlayStation Studios lineup, but we will just have to wait and see how many times Death Stranding will be ported. 

Kojima Productions is also working on a new title, so there is a lot to look forward to. What is your favorite Hideo Kojima game? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty thread below. What platform would you like to see Death Stranding ported to? 

Luminary
Luminary

Asif Khan is the Luminary and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

