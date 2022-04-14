PlayStation Studios website banner fuels rumors of Kojima Productions acquisition Death Stranding has been added to the PlayStation Studios website banner, implying it is among PlayStation's first-party games now.

In the back and forth between studio acquisitions, there continues to be questions as to which groups are up to be acquired and who will acquire them. One among the conversations is Kojima Productions and that conversation has been intensified in light of a new detail over on the PlayStation Studios website. It appears Death Stranding has been recently added to the PlayStation Studios banner alongside the group’s other first-party titles. It has may wondering if an official PlayStation acquisition of Kojima Productions is already in the works.

The change on the PlayStation Studios website was noticed by viewers such as Paul Hunter of NextGen Player. All the way over on the far left of the banner (as of this writing) is none other than Sam Porter Bridges and his BB from Death Stranding. Currently, Death Stranding and Kojima Productions are not first-party inclusions in PlayStation’s gaming empire or a part of PlayStation Studios, so this seemingly recent change has many wondering if a deal has already happened and we just haven’t gotten the announcement yet.

The inclusion of Death Stranding assets on the PlayStation Studios banner has many wondering if a deal is already in the final stages between Sony and Kojima Productions.

It would be a very interesting move if Kojima Productions was acquired by Sony and PlayStation Studios. The two have already enjoyed a close relationship for quite a while with Kojima prioritizing launch of Death Stranding on PlayStation’s platforms. While the game has now expanded launch over to other platforms such as PC, PlayStation has still received priority in terms of new content like the launch of the Director’s Cut. Kojima Productions has also recently moved offices and opened a division specifically for music, film, and TV projects at the studio.

There’s no official word from PlayStation or Kojima Productions themselves on whether or not there is actually any acquisition deal yet, but given the PlayStation Studios banner, it may only be a matter of time before an announcement is made. Stay tuned for further updates and information as it becomes available, right here at Shacknews.