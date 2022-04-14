Heretical Rise puzzle solution - Elden Ring Take a step of faith and discover the hidden passage into the Heretical Rise tower in Elden Ring.

Unlocking the Heretical Rise in Elden Ring can be a bit of a puzzle. The only information players have to go on is the clue about falling snow marking something unseen. However, if you’re willing to do something a bit crazy, your efforts will be rewarded.

Heretical Rise

The Heretical Rise tower in Elden Ring is located in the Mountaintops of the Giants. At first glance, it would appear that access to the tower is granted via the frozen lake, such as the First Church of Marika Site of Grace. But in fact, to access the Heretical Rise requires walking across an invisible bridge from the opposite side of the chasm to the tower. While you’re here, make sure you’ve also completed the Albinauric Rise tower.

Most players will likely discover the Heretical Rise first, which has the following clue: Falling snow marks something unseen. To solve this, use the Freezing Lake Site of Grace and wrap up north and then west toward the Snow Valley Ruins Overlook Site of Grace. Between these two locations are the remains of a bridge, which is defended by enemies that use bolts and arrows.

Approach the end of the bridge and look across to the Heretical Rise tower. You may note snow falling or scattered on an invisible surface. If the enemies have shot at you, their arrows may even be sticking out of nothing. What you must do is walk across this invisible bridge. The goal is to reach the broken balcony at the top of the tower.

The black line shows the path from the Site of Grace to the invisible bridge. The white line is where you must stop to find the curving stairs.

The bridge spans the entire distance, right up to the wall. However, there is a curving stairway that starts about a quarter of the distance away from the tower. If looking at the map, line yourself with the southern edge of the frozen river below you.

As you can see, Rainbow Stones are quite useful at marking out invisible things like the bridge.

One strategy for safely navigating this invisible bridge is to use Rainbow Stones. These stones are crated using Ruin Fragments. Using a Rainbow Stone will drop it on the ground and make it glow. If you drop a stone and it falls off the bridge and shattered far below, you’ll know you’re near an edge. You may need roughly 50 Rainbow Stones to mark the full bridge, assuming you step from stone to stone as you drop them.

I've circled the slight dusting of snow that marks the stairs up to the balcony.

When you do approach the curving, invisible stairs, look out for the very light dusting of snow. It should mark the way up to the tower in the event you run out of Rainbow Stones.

As for the Heretical Rise, it contains about four marionette enemies. These are rather dangerous with their flailing attacks, to be careful. For your effort, you will be rewarded with the Founding Rain of Stars, one of the Legendary sorceries.

The Heretical Rise is one of the more unique sorcerer tower puzzles in Elden Ring. Make sure you bring some Rainbow Stones for your walk of faith, lest you plummet to your death. Check out the Shacknews Elden Ring strategy guide for more puzzle solutions.