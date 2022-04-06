THQ Nordic Digital Showcase to return in August 2022 Getting ahead of the summer season of video game reveals, THQ Nordic has announced an August presentation to show off its latest upcoming games.

It’s pretty early to start thinking about summer video game reveals, especially with E3 officially canceled, but it would seem that THQ Nordic is looking to get way ahead of the game and let everyone know its plans early. The publisher has announced the THQ Digital Showcase is returning and will show off a number of new game reveals and updates in a livestream coming in August 2022.

THQ Nordic announced its plans for the THQ Digital Showcase 2022 livestream event on its Twitter and YouTube channels on April 6, 2022. Coming up on August 12, 2022, THQ Nordic will go live on its YouTube channel, Twitch channel, and Steam to show off the latest news and announcements regarding everything going on from its partnered studios and their respective IPs. Speculation is abound about whether or not we’ll see anything like a new Spongebob game or perhaps a new Darksiders. We could also see some outliers such as a follow-up on Biomutant or news on Jagged Alliance 3.

Either way, while there’s plenty of time to guess at what THQ Nordic has in store, it is a little curious to hear about the presentation this early. It was only recently that the organizers of E3 announced it would officially not be happening in any capacity, physical or digital, in 2022. It looks like THQ Nordic is already looking to fill that gap in summer game news somewhat, though its presentation takes place more around the time of events like EVO and QuakeCon (the latter of which we do not know the plans for in 2022 just yet).

Nonetheless, with a date set for THQ Nordic’s next Digital Showcase, it will be interesting to see what the publisher has in store for players and fans this coming August. Stay tuned for more details THQ Nordic coverage right here at Shacknews.